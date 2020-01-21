MorinvilleNews.com Online Calendar Sponsor

Rise in liquor store thefts leads province to launch working group

Jan 21, 2020 admin Crime & Police, Province 0

Above: James Burns, CEO of Alcanna, Minister Doug Schweitzer, MLA Brad Rutherford, and Cst. Robyn Wilson, Edmonton Police Service, announced action to fight robberies and thefts targeting liquor stores. Doug Schweitzer, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General, has appointed Brad Rutherford, MLA for Leduc-Beaumont, to chair the working group, which will examine the recent spike in crimes targeting liquor stores.

by Morinville News Staff

Liquor store thefts in Edmonton tripled in 2019 over the previous year. With more than 9,500 liquor store thefts in Edmonton alone last year, the government has established a working group to combat what the UCP says is a growing public safety threat posed by liquor store robberies and thefts.

“Criminals and gangs are preying on hard-working, law-abiding Albertans and business owners,” Minister of Justice and Solicitor General Doug Schweitzer said in a media release Monday. “Our government will work with our partners in law enforcement and in the industry to deter liquor store thefts through better prevention and ensuring appropriate consequences for the perpetrators.”

In addition to costing retailers millions of dollars in financial losses and placing a significant strain on police resources, the government says the current trend poses a continued risk of violence toward workers and bystanders.

Brad Rutherford, MLA for Leduc-Beaumont, will serve as chair.
Rutherford served as a member of the Edmonton Police Service for ten years. He is joined by working group members James Stiles, executive advisor to senior ADM, Justice and Solicitor General; Ivonne Martinez, president, Alberta Liquor Store Association; Sarah Langley, executive director, Alberta Crown Prosecution Service; Acting Supt. Leah Barber, Calgary Police Service; Supt. Terry Rocchio, Edmonton Police Service; Supt. Peter Tewfik, RCMP, “K” Division; and Rob Pape, director, Compliance, Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is an important crime and safety issue that requires thoughtful action, Rutherford said. “Our partners bring a considerable amount of knowledge and expertise to the discussion, and I’m looking forward to hearing their ideas. Together, we can make a difference.”

The government says there is evidence the increase in liquor thefts is being fueled by criminal gangs in Edmonton and Calgary. These gangs are coordinated, allowing large quantities of liquor to be stolen in a short time. It is believed the stolen merchandise is used as a street currency to pay for illegal goods and activities.

The group will weigh a broad range of actions to deter liquor store thefts, including security features for stores, enforcement strategies, legal measures and deterrence measures, as well as steps taken in other jurisdictions.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 9308 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

No Picture
Local News

New impaired driving legislation passes

Dec 6, 2011 admin Local News, Province 0

By MorinvilleNews.com Staff

Edmonton – Bill 26, the Traffic Safety Amendment Act, 2011 passed Dec. 26, opening the door to increased penalties for those drink and drive. The comprehensive impaired driving legislation aims to keep drivers who drink from getting behind the wheel by changing behaviours through enforcement balanced with education, prevention and monitoring, according to the province… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Local News

Alberta RCMP remind residents to check their mailboxes

Apr 5, 2018 admin Local News, Morinville, Sturgeon County 4

RCMP throughout the province are encouraging Albertans to check their mailboxes daily. The newly operating Call Back Unit in the RCMP K Division headquarters building is reporting that several calls have been received in relation to rural mailboxes which have been the target of thefts. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply