Library hosts Valentines for Vets on Family Literacy Day

Family Literacy Day: Valentines for Vets was held at the Morinville Community Library on Monday with drop-in taking place from 1 to 7 pm.

All ages were welcome to the hot chocolate and crafts while the family worked together celebrating Family Literacy Day by making valentines for veterans.

Each year, Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC) invites Canadians to make Valentines for Vets then VAC distributes them to veterans in long-term care facilities across the country by February 14.

The Valentines for Vets program helps to thank veterans, not only on Remembrance Day but throughout the year.

Valentines will also be distributed by the Library staff to veterans in the lodges and Aspen care facility in Morinville.

The Family Literacy Bingo card was also distributed to those in attendance.

The Bingo encourages families to take twenty minutes to make learning together a part of an everyday routine.

Families register for the Family Literacy Bingo, complete a row or column and exchange the Bingo card for a free kid’s book.

The game includes a list of twenty activities they can do together; planning a day trip, singing, pop up kitchen, weekend hike, shop till you drop, reverse story, watch a book, eat your words, picture maker and much more.

