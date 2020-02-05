What’s Cooking: Ingredient swap – One-Pot Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese

(NC) When it comes to achieving weight loss and healthy eating goals, many people mistakenly assume that restrictions are the key to success. While a restrictive diet can lead to rapid weight loss, it’s very hard to maintain. For long-term success, adopting liveable, healthy habits is key.

Making healthy swaps and including variety through ingredients, colours and textures helps keep mealtime satisfying and liveable. A customized weight loss program like myWW is designed to allow you to adopt healthy habits that are liveable and effective. No foods are off the menu. The program offers access to healthy recipes, many of which are nutritious takes on family favourites

Cutting back on higher-fat ingredients, like cheese, and adding more vegetables to your plate are great strategies for healthier eating. For example, using butternut squash in macaroni and cheese reduces calories without sacrificing flavour or comfort.

One-Pot Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

2 cups low-fat milk

10 oz elbow macaroni

1 tsp table salt

1 tsp Dijon mustard

¼ tsp onion powder

1 pinch ground nutmeg

8 fl oz water

10 oz cooked frozen pureed butternut squash, thawed

4 oz 50 per cent reduced fat sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

1 tbsp chives, chopped, for garnish

Directions:

In a large Dutch oven or soup pot, combine milk, macaroni, salt, mustard, onion powder, nutmeg and water. Cook over medium-high heat, stirring constantly, until small bubbles begin to form around edges, about 3 minutes; reduce heat to medium-low (do not let mixture boil).

Continue to cook, stirring frequently, until pasta is almost tender and liquid is the consistency of sauce, about 14 minutes total time. Stir in squash; cook, stirring, 1 minute more.

Remove from heat; add cheese, a handful at a time, stirring until fully melted before adding more. Serve garnished with chives.

Find more recipe inspiration at ww.com/ca.