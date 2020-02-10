MorinvilleNews.com Food & Health Article Sponsor

Sturgeon Sting host successful U13 Showcase Tournament

Feb 10, 2020 admin Morinville Sports 0

by Stephen Dafoe

The Sturgeon Hockey Club held their fourth annual Sturgeon Sting U13 AA Showcase over the weekend, assembling 10 AA level teams.

The tournament brought together the Sturgeon Sting, KC Columbians, Leduc Roughnecks, CAC Cutting Edge Flooring, Strathcona Warriors, Fort Saskatchewan Rangers, Blackfoot Chiefs, Peace River Colts, Lakeland Panthers, and Bow Valley to play against each other in Bon Accord, Legal and Morinville from Thursday, Feb. 6 to Sunday, Feb. 9.

The Sturgeon Peewee [U13] AA Sting defeated the KC Columbians 6-2 in the opening game in Morinville, the Sting outshooting the Columbians 40-34.

On Friday, the Sting played and won two games, defeating Leduc 4-3 in the morning and Lakeland 5-4 in the afternoon.

Saturday’s game against the Peace River Colts saw the Sting win handily 18-3.

With a cumulative 16 points over four games, the Sting faced Strathcona in the semi-final, falling 6-2 and ending their weekend run.

The final put the Strathcona Warriors up against the Fort Saskatchewan Rangers. Strathcona won gold with a 3-1 win over the Rangers to take gold.

PHOTO GALLERY

