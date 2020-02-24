When You’re Smiling brings familiar songs and stories to Morinville stage

by Lucie Roy

The Tim Tamashiro presents When You’re Smiling dinner and live performance was held Saturday night at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre.

The mix of stories, song and humour kept the crowd entertained as well as solos by the Band members on piano, bass and drums.

Stories and music of “The Summit” also known as the Rat Pack follows the lives of Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr. and Dean Martin.

Songs included I Get a Kick out of You, Strangers in the Night, That’s Amore, High Hopes, Birth of the Blues, Route 66, Candy Man Can, Bye Bye Black Bird, Fly Me to the Moon, Start Spreading the News and many more.

Tamashiro is a jazz singer, speaker, storyteller, entertainer and former national CBC Radio host who grew up in Blackfalds Alberta.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click To Visit Website



He is also the author of the bestseller book How to Ikigai, Lessons for Finding Happiness and Living your Life’s Purpose, wisdom from an ancient practice from the people of Okinawa Japan.

Books and CDs were available after the show.