All gold weekend for MCHS Basketball

Above: The MCHS Sr. Girls pose with their gold medals from their weekend tournament. – Angela Fabbro photo

by Stephen Dafoe

Three Morinville Community High School basketball teams played in tournaments over the weekend, and all three returned to Morinville with gold.

The Senior Girls played in the R.F Staples tournament over the weekend.

“The Lady Wolves played a strong game defeating Barrhead 79-50,” Coach Kent Lessard said of the tournament’s opening game. “Leanne VanBrabant was a force offensively [12 points] and defensively.”

MCHS faced Assumption from Cold Lake in the semifinal and emerged with a 63-37 win. In that game, Abby Davey had 15 points and 15 rebounds.

The Lady Wolves played Parkland Immanuel, the third-ranked 1A team, in the final.

“The Crusaders battled back from 22 down in the 3rd quarter to close the gap, but the girls stepped up their defense and prevailed 57-41,” Lessard said. “Jordan Hessell [who had] 14 points and 13 rebounds, and Makayla Attfield [who had] 11 points 8 rebounds, played key roles in the victory.”

The Lady Wolves next action will be the North Central Zones tournament in Westlock on Mar. 13 and 14. The Sr. Girls enter that tournament ranked #1 in the zone with 18 wins and eight losses on the season.

Above: MCHS Grade 9 Girls pose with their gold medals after taking the win in Gibbons – Lisa Doney Photo

The MCHS Grade 9 girls won gold in their tournament in Gibbons.

Tied with Gibbons heading into the fourth quarter, the Girls pulled ahead by 14 to win the day 34-20.

Above: MCHS Grade 9 Boys pose with their gold medals after taking the win in Gibbons – Deb Foisy Photo

MCHS Teacher Neil Korotash told Morinville News that the boys played well from start to finish. The MCHS Boys beat the Gibbons Boys in the final by a score of 59-28. The Boys are off to a semifinal game on Tuesday at William D. Cuts Junior High School.

Publisher’s Note: The MCHS Sr. Boys did not play over the weekend. Their next action will be Zones in two weeks.