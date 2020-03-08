Morinville faithful gather for World Day of Prayer

Above Back: Jonnel Eucare,Karen Cust, Lois Wood, Debbie Brenneis and Lorraine Cloutier, front, Lester Evangelista, Father Trini, Denise Touchette, Smonne Chevalier and Margaret Koenig.

by Lucie Roy

The World Day of Prayer was held Friday at Heritage Place Lodge.

The event was made possible with the partnership of the Catholic Women’s League (CWL) of Morinville, Lois Wood of the Namao United Church, the Morinville Minstrels and Heritage Place Lodge.

Featured this year was Zimbabwe, located in the heart of southern Africa. World Day of Prayer is a global ecumenical movement led by Christian women who join in prayer for action, peace and justice.

CWL event organizer Denise Touchette also had many readers; Simonne Chevalier, Karen Cust, Margaret Koenig, Lois Wood, Debbie Brenneis, Lorraine Cloutier, Father Trini, and Deacon Jonnel Eucare.

The Republic of Vanuatu, an island nation in the South Pacific Ocean is writing the 2021 World Day of Prayer service.