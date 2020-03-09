MCHS has another big weekend in basketball

Above: Morinville Community High School’s Junior girls took their zone championship Saturday afternoon at the school. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Morinville Community High School’s basketball teams swept their respective Zone tournaments this weekend, returning with gold wins and zone banners.

Junior Girls

The MCHS Junior Girls hosted their zone tournament this weekend, defeating Edwin Parr 47-17 in the opening game Friday.

Friday’s win put the Wolves up against Onoway, who they defeated by a healthy margin at 61-39.

MCHS faced the Barrhead Jaguars in the gold-medal championship game and led steadily throughout the contest.

The Girls led Barrhead 19-12 at the half and built that lead to 37-16 after three before sealing the deal with a 52-19 win.

Junior Boys

The MCHS Jr. Boys also took gold in their Zones tournament in Onoway.

At the half, the boys were leading 47-28. That lead was built to 61-32 after three and was capped with an 82-63 win to bring the Championship Banner back to the school.

Junior Varsity Girls

The Junior Varsity Girls had a bye going into the tournament and played their opening game Saturday morning against Whitecourt’s Hilltop Chargers.

The Girls won the game easily with a 57-16, building from a 17-2 first quarter to 30-6 at the half. In the third quarter, the Girls continued to build the lead to 40-7, giving up a single point on a free throw during the quarter. The 57-16 win put the Girls on the path to face Hinton’s Harry Collinge High School in the championship game.

The Gold-Medal game was a knuckle biter throughout. Leading narrowly by seven points at the half, the game continued to be even closer for the second half. After three, Morinville led 38-33 and finished the day with a one-point win at 53-52.

The MCHS Senior Boys and Girls head to their respective zones in Athabasca and Westlock this weekend. If they win Zones, they will head to provincials the following weekend.

Four Winds Firebirds

Sturgeon School Division held their division finals tournament at Sturgeon Composite High School on the weekend.

The Four Winds Fire Birds defeated the Sturgeon Heights Eagles 44-32 Friday night to make it into the consolation playoffs on Saturday against Redwater.

Results of that game were not available by our story deadline.

The Gibbons Grizzlies basketball team took were Sturgeon Finals champions!