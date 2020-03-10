Fort Saskatchewan RCMP arrest impaired drivers following multiple hit and runs

submitted by Fort Saskatchewan RCMP

On March 7th, 2020, Fort Saskatchewan RCMP members responded to reports of multiple hit and runs in the parking lot of Boston Pizza.

Through the course of the investigation police determined the female driver had been trying to back out of her parking stall when she hit three parked vehicles’. The female driver then switched seats with her male passenger who drove away and hit another vehicle at a nearby four-way stop. This dangerous driving pattern continued until the vehicle he was operating caused a head-on collision with a semi-truck.

The female and male drivers were arrested for Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle and transported to the Fort Saskatchewan Detachment where they each provided two breath samples which were found to be three times over the legal limit of .08.

The 25-year-old female driver was charged with seven offences including:

· Impaired operation of a motor vehicle

· Fail to remain at the scene of the accident

· Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

ADVERTISEMENT





The 23-year-old male driver was charged with six offences including:

· Impaired operation of a motor vehicle

· Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

· Fail to remain at the scene of an accident

Both drivers were released from custody and are set to appear in court on May 7th, 2020 in Fort Saskatchewan. RCMP have not identified the charged,