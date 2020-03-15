Morinville Leisure Centre and Library closed until further notice

by Morinville News Staff

The Morinville Leisure Centre and Morinville Community Library will be closed until further notice amid COVID-19 concerns.

The Town of Morinville made the announcement Sunday evening on their Facebook page but did not notify local media of the same or provide additional details.

Later in the evening, Morinville Library Manager Isabelle Cramp informed media that the Library would be “temporarily closed until further notice.”

“The health of our staff and patrons is our top priority. In our effort to limit the spread of the virus and following the latest recommendations from Alberta Health Services, the decision has been made to close the library,” Cramp wrote in the media release.

Although the library’s doors will be closed to the public, staff will still be available to answer phone and email queries.

Cramp said pick up services for book bundle orders will be available for a limited period, and the service will be reassessed as the situation evolves.

Late fines are suspended for the duration of the closure, and patrons are encouraged to keep their library materials until further notice. Items can be returned through the outside drop box on the front east side of the building. No late charges will be applied.

Cramp said E-resources are available and free with a library membership through www.morinvillelibrary.ca.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and update our website and social media as new decisions are made,” Cramp said.