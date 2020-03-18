Alberta COVID-19 cases rise 22 to 119

by Morinville News Staff

Alberta has confirmed 22 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 119. Currently, 83 cases in the Calgary zone, 27 cases in the Edmonton zone, four cases in the North zone, three cases in the Central zone, and two cases in the South zone.

Of these cases, six are currently hospitalized, with three admitted to intensive care units (ICU).

In her daily update, Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw said multiple cases of COVID-19 have been reported from attendees at the Pacific Dental Conference held in Vancouver March 5 to 7.

Individuals who attended the conference are asked to self-isolate immediately for 14 days from the conclusion of the conference.

Individuals who attended the conference and who currently have symptoms should stay home, self-isolate and call Health Link at 811 to arrange for testing and further instructions.

Alberta is postponing all non-urgent scheduled and elective surgeries in Alberta. Alberta Health Services will be contacting Albertans scheduled for procedures and will reschedule as soon as possible. Urgent and emergency surgery, as well as oncology and scheduled caesarean (C-section) procedures will continue.

All non-emergency dental treatment and services are also suspended at this time. Emergency dental treatment will continue.

Complete update details can be found at https://www.alberta.ca/coronavirus-info-for-albertans.aspx.