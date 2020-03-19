Letter: JMMF provides update on Jessie’s House and announces modified services in response to Covid-19 Pandemic

The rapidly changing coronavirus (COVID-19) situation is unsettling, changing daily life and the operations of many businesses, schools and workplaces. Despite the upheaval, we continue to prioritize the health and well-being of our program participants, staff and community of supporters. As a precautionary measure, and to reduce the risk of community transmission of COVID-19, we’ve modified Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation (JMMF) activities and services, effective Monday, March 16, 2020.

Jessie’s House

COVID-19 has not weakened our resolve to ready Jessie’s House for clients. This week staff are onboarding and other work to ready Jessie’s House continues. The protective measures of self-isolation and social distancing, combined with stress and economic pressures will increase the risks faced by the population we serve. Now, more than ever, the work we are doing has profound significance and unprecedented need.

Family Violence Outreach Program

The Family Violence Outreach Program will continue to provide telephone and virtual support to existing and new clients. We’ve developed a resource list to support individuals and families living with abuse, as well as some resources to empower community to take a greater role in supporting others who may be at risk.

www.jmmf.ca/covid-19.

Public Education

In keeping with the recommendations from the Government of Alberta on mass gatherings and to protect the health of our volunteers and employees, the JMMF has suspended public speaking engagements. We encourage individuals and organizations to access our web-page and social media accounts for information about family violence, and are exploring the possibility of delivering education services virtually.

Fundraising Events & Activities

In keeping with the recommendations from the Government of Alberta on mass gatherings, the Break Free Gala scheduled for April 25, 2020 has been cancelled. As a further safety measure, third party fundraisers, which do not meet current recommendations for COVID-19 precautions, will not be approved. All online or digital crowd sourcing campaigns may continue without interruption.

Donations

For the time being, we are asking donors with in-kind donations of household items, clothing, toiletries to hold items for us. We are exploring options for donation drop off, and request your patience at this time. Financial donations are still needed to support our communities. To donate, visit www.jmmf.ca/donate.