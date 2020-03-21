Premier announces charities council that will advise on social issues

by Morinville News Staff

The Government of Alberta says the new Premier’s Council on Charities and Civil Society will strengthen community organizations working to address social challenges. Their first task is advising on civil society’s response to COVID-19.

The Council is made up of 15 leaders who will advise government on how to best support civil society organizations working on social issues, including non-profit, charitable and voluntary groups, as well as social enterprises.

The council’s current task is advising the government in supporting vulnerable Albertans during COVID-19.

Jeremy Nixon, MLA for Calgary-Klein, will serve as a council member and the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Community and Social Services.

“Alberta has a legacy of communities coming together to solve problems – the most recent example being the way people are helping our most vulnerable during the COVID-19 crisis,” Premier Kenney said. “This new council will engage directly with local groups and is one of our nine platform commitments to help harness the power of civil society.”

As charities and non-profits receive $60 million in government emergency funding to help vulnerable Albertans including seniors, people in shelters and others in isolation, the council will consult with the sector to identify what they need to help Albertans quickly and effectively.

The government says the Council will serve as a link with the non-profit sector and provide ongoing advice to the Premier on ways to build sector capacity.

Council members include MLA Jeremy Nixon, MLA Martin Long, Wayne Chiu, Chris Christie, Fr. Raymond J. de Souza, Saifa Koonar, Dr. John Lilley, James McAra, David Mitchell, Dr. Joel Christie, Hyder Hassan, Joanne Mason, Ashif Mawji, Liz O’Neill, and Michele Taylor.