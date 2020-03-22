Province reopening select child care centres for core service workers

by Morinville News Staff

The Government of Alberta will begin reopening select licensed child care centres to provide 15,000 child care for core service workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“All Albertans are relying on those who are working in core service areas like health care,” Minister of Children’s Services Rebecca Schulz. “That’s why we want to make sure child care is available for those who need it during this crisis.”

The government says Child care centres are being chosen based on proximity to health-care facilities. Those facilities, limited to 30 people, including staff, will be initially reopened in a phased approach based on areas of need, starting the week of March 23. Centres will have to adhere to strict sanitization practices based on specific instructions from the chief medical officer of health and Alberta Health.

Access will be prioritized to health-care practitioners and critical infrastructure workers. Additional spaces will then be available to first responders (firefighters and police officers) and others.

The province says parents will be notified this coming week through their employer if they qualify to send their children to newly reopened centres.

Childcare centres chosen for reopening will be contacted directly by Children’s Services. All other licensed child care centres are to remain closed. Licensed day homes may remain open but limited to six children, not including the operators’ own children.