Alberta COVID-19 cases rise 57 to 358 with province’s second death

by Morinville News Staff

COVID-19 cases in Alberta rose by 57 in the last 24 hours to 358, the majority of those (59.77%) still being in the Calgary Zone. To date, 32,776 people have been tested in Alberta.

The Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, said she believes 28 of the province’s 358 cases were acquired in the community as opposed to being travel related.

The Chief Medical Officer said Alberta’s rate of increase is in part due to Alberta doing more testing per capita and other provinces shifting away from testing travellers before Alberta has.

“These numbers are about how we impact that and flatten the curve,” Hinshaw said, adding the shift into healthcare worker testing will give a better idea of what is happening with respect to community spread.

Hinshaw said they have not isolated the number of healthcare workers who have become infected, but that they will start reporting those numbers soon.

There are currently 19 Albertans hospitalized with COVID-19, seven of those in Intensive Care Units (ICU). That is an increase of one hospitalized in the past 24 hours from yesterdays 18 hospitalized and seven in ICU.

In her daily update, Hinshaw said the number of recovered patients remains at three. There has been no change in that number since Friday, although the province said Sunday a longer-term process for determining timely reporting of recovered cases is underway.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click To Visit Website



There has been a second death related to the illness. The first death was a man in his 60s in the Edmonton Zone. The second death is a woman in her 80s in the Calgary Zone.

Hinshaw said additional measures are coming soon to limit spread.

MORINVILLE NEWS WILL CONTINUE TO UPDATE THIS ARTICLE THROUGH PRESS CONFERENCE