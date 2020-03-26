Province assures Albertans food supply system remains strong

by Morinville News Staff

The Government of Alberta says it is working with industry to ensure safe, affordable food for Albertans amid the province’s COVID-19 response.

Albertans’ buying patterns have changed in recent weeks, but the province says that the food supply chain have responded to the change and are in constant contact with the province.

The UCP says that despite some stores being low on items, Albertans need not worry that food supplies are running. They are cautioning against stockpiling food and supplies as it creates additional unnecessary pressure on the food supply chain, as well as putting Alberta’s most vulnerable at risk.

The government says it’s working with retailers on supply pressures for high-demand items and monitoring availability in rural, remote and Indigenous communities.

“Food is essential and we are in constant contact with our food suppliers and we will do whatever it takes to keep them open,” Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Devin Dreeshen sad Thursday morning. “I want to assure all Albertans that our food supply will remain safe, secure and accessible. Albertans are tough and resilient, and together, we will get through this.”

To date, the province says its focus has been on maintaining an open trade relationship between Canada and the United States for the movement of essential goods across the border, as well as working with federal and provincial partners to maintain functioning rail service, ports, and commercial trucking systems within Canada and across North America.