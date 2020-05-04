Virtual trail ride to benefit organ transplant patients

by Morinville News Staff

The 2nd Chance Trail Ride Society may have their regular events in limbo due to COVID-19; however, the non-profit group is determined to celebrate their annual Trail Ride fundraiser by hosting their first Virtual Trail Ride on Saturday, May 9 at 11 a.m.

Held annually on the second Saturday in May, the fundraising event draws approximately 500 people. This year, they decided to ride virtually.

“We’ve created a virtual ride that complements our traditional event which began in 2012, to raise critical dollars that help transplant patients and their families,” said Morris Irvine, Founder and 2019 Recipient of the Boulet Humanitarian of the Year Award. “We still need to raise these funds, and we’re hoping you’ll ride along at home with us.

The Society operates on donations. Those funds help maintain six furnished apartments at Galens Lofts for transplant patients and their families so they can live as comfortably as possible during the recovery process. Approximately 40 patients per year are supported with lodging and additional medical-related expenses.

The Virtual Trail Ride takes place on May 9 at 11 a.m.

Downloadable pledge sheets are available at 2ndctr.com.

Ride a pony, a horse, a wagon, or walk with your horse or your dog! Participants are encouraged to take a selfie and share their journey on Social Media, using the hashtag #2NDCTR202

Donations are accepted and can be made online at 2ndctr.com.