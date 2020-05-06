Photo Contest encourages Morinvillians to get outside

by Morinville News Staff

The Town of Morinville’s Family & Community Support Services Department and Boston Pizza are encouraging residents to take part in a new photo contest that gets them out into the community while remaining at an appropriate physical distance.

The contest asks participants to take photos of each letter in the phrase Morinville Growing Together.

“This contest is a great way to get outside, enjoy the sun and see our community in a new way as we search for the perfect shot,” said Melonie Lubemsky, FCSS/Community Program Coordinator. “Of course, we want to remind everyone to practice physical distancing.”

Entries will go into a draw for one of four Pizza Party prize packages consisting of two medium pizzas of their choice, four chocolate brownies and a six-pack of non-alcohol beverages. The total value is approximately $62.00 each.

Contestants can send their photos to community@morinville.ca by 4 p.m. on May 10. Contest rules and further details can be found on the Town website.