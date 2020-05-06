Province says new equipment will double COVID-19 testing capacity

by Morinville News Staff

The Government of Alberta says a $4.5-million investment in new virus detecting equipment and technology will help strengthen Alberta’s COVID-19 response by increasing testing capacity from 7,000 to 16,000 tests per day.

Tuesday’s funding announcement includes a $1.7-million donation by Calgary Health Trust, with Alberta Health Services and the Government of Alberta making up the balance.

“With this new testing technology, Albertans have another way to help us flatten the curve and protect our most vulnerable citizens,” said Minister of Health Tyler Shandro. “By getting tested and providing invaluable data to health professionals, we can have the best possible information to guide and evaluate our relaunch actions.”

Alberta Precision Laboratories(APL) is also expanding testing capacity by securing additional supplies including swabs and reagents and taking steps toward achieving 24-7 testing.

Alberta is currently averaging 5,000 tests per day, and APL has completed 167,015 test to date as of Tuesday’s daily update from the province.

The province says the new equipment will be used in the future for other forms of virus testing, including for seasonable influenza.