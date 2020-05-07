Alberta RCMP shares motorcycle safety month tips

by Morinville News Staff

With warmer weather ahead, the Alberta RCMP are reminding motorcyclists to adopt safe riding behaviours they say reduce the risk of collisions.

“May is motorcycle safety month in Alberta. We are always committed to raising awareness about safe motorcycling so that we all get to our destinations safely,” said Superintendent Rick Gardner, Alberta Sheriffs. “That being said, we remind all motorcycle riders to stay home when possible and respect COVID-19-related restrictions.”

Superintendent Gary Graham with Alberta RCMP Traffic Services said police are seeing more motorcycles on the roadways with the better weather.

“In 2019, there were 17 fatal collisions involving motorcycles in Alberta RCMP jurisdictions,” Graham said. “Our officers continue to be on the lookout for dangerous riding behaviours to keep Albertans safe during the ongoing pandemic.”

Alberta RCMP offer the following motorcycle safety tips:

• Gear up. Along with a helmet, riders should wear shatter-proof eye protection and durable weather-proof clothes to remain comfortable while riding.

ADVERTISEMENT - Click To Visit Website



• Stay bright and in sight. Staying out of blind spots on roadways and in parking lots will help keep other drivers aware of your presence.

• Showing off does not pay off but driving defensively does. Remember, motorcycles are smaller than most vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings, share the road and change lanes with extreme caution.

• Practice makes perfect. Riders should practice on safe roads away from high-traffic areas and highways to make sure they are comfortable and confident in their skills on the road.