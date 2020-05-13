Morinville Farmers’ Market moving to Sundays this season

The Morinville Farmers’ Market is changing its day, time and location this year. – Morinville News File Photo

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Farmer’s Market is returning to town this year, changing both its time and location. The market will run on Sundays from noon until 4 p.m. in the Morinville Rendez-Vous Centre’s parking lot. The first scheduled Sunday market is June 7.

Morinville Farmers’ Market Manager Christine Mercier said the hope this year is to have not only vendors in the Rendez-Vous Centre’s parking lot but also along the road on 104 Street.

“We will still be doing social spacing, along with having hand sanitizer at each stall,” Mercier said, adding that they will operate a one-way entrance and exit system.

Mercier has lined up what she sees as a good selection of vendors to start the upcoming season.

“[We have] a lot of new vendors along with our favourites from past markets,” she said. “Ollie’s baking, Heather and her mum’s famous pickles, jams and veggies, Maureen Youngs fresh beef, Red Apple fruits from B.C. will be back.”

Mercier said there are also many new vendors joining the market mix, including beef jerky, skincare products, grouchy mommas dips., jewellery, paper crafts, and a vendor for those looking for gluten-free options.

As health restrictions are lifted, Mercier is hoping to have entertainment and activities for families to enjoy this season.

Please come and support your Farmers Market during what has been a difficult year,” Mercier said. “Support Locally grown, made, and baked products.

Those interested in becoming a vendor can contact Morinville Farmers’ Market Manager Christine Mercier at Market.morinvillefarmersmarket@gmail.com.