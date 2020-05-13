Sturgeon Hockey Club announces player awards

submitted by Sturgeon Hockey Club

Kevin Lynch Memorial Award

U9 Most Improved Player – Gavin Connors

Awarded to a U9 player who shows improvement in the following areas:

– Skating

– Hockey Skills

– Hockey Sense

– Attitude

“Gavin has improved immensely in all aspects of his game since the beginning of the year. His skating skills have improved so much that it is shocking to anyone who finds out this is only his second year of hockey. His attitude and love for the game has been a great contributing factor in his drastic improvement. He always listens attentively through all pregame/postgame talks and on-ice instruction. His dedication and great attitude has helped his hockey skills improve drastically. He is a pleasure to coach and I look forward to seeing his skills continue to grow in a game he truly loves.” – Head Coach, Jennifer Lockridge

Leigh Kilarski Award

U11 Best Sportsman – Luc Prefontaine

Leigh Jacob Kilarski, born October 23, 1983, son of Ray and Sue Kilarski, passed away tragically en route to a hockey game on November 19, 1994. At the tender age of 11, Leigh was in his second year at the Atom level and was playing for the Morinville Icebreakers. Leigh was an exemplary team member in many ways. He will always be remembered as a highly motivated, enthusiastic, respectful, congenial, well liked player and friend. Above all, a true sportsman.

The criteria for this award is:

-Motivation

-Enthusiasm

-Respect for others

-Congeniality

-Good sportsmanship

“From the beginning of the year Luc has shown a great desire to play this game we all love. Luc plays with such passion and all year has played with a contagious smile on his face. Wether the team is winning or losing Luc can always find a way to give that little boost to his teammates. He knows when to crack a joke to lighten the mood and also knows when it’s time to bear down, which led by his example was very motivating for our team. Apart from Luc’s great attitude both on and off the ice, he is known on our team for his speed. He is very hard to catch once headed up ice, and his back checks are what coaches dream of. Although not big in size, Luc efforts, enthusiasm and zest for the game is what coaches look for in great hockey players.”

– Head Coach, Pierre Letourneau

Most Improved U11 Player Award

Ethan Lefebvre

The values and attributes most reflected or exemplified by that player recommended for the award should include:

-Hard work and good work ethic

-Teamwork

-Leadership (on and off the ice)

-Sportsmanship

-Perseverance and determination

-Community service / volunteerism

-Scholastic achievement

“It was evident from that first practice that he was a kid full of energy and a hard worker. He started at wing for the first part of his initial Atom season. As we worked on positioning, roles and expectations, he would never complain and was always giving substantial effort. This effort would spread to his fellow linemates. If we were not playing sound positions, generally his line would be at least out working the opposition. By Christmas time, he was playing sound positions on the wing. I then challenged him by moving him to centre. My main direction for him was… “either end, wherever the puck is, go get it if we don’t have it!” He worked hard at learning the position and is always so coachable! I am proud of what Ethan has accomplished this year and how far he has come as a first-year Atom player. There is no truer player who lives up to these words…”Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard.” – Head Coach, Trevor Long

Nicholas Deschenes Award

Outstanding U13 AA Player (Sting) – Caleb Therres

Nick played most of his minor hockey in Morinville, is a Morinville Jets Junior B hockey alumnus, played hockey in the AJHL, ECACHL (Yale), AHL, ECHL, and most recently professional hockey in Europe. He has been fortunate enough to use hockey as a tool to receive an education learn another language and see other parts of the world. He is dedicated, passionate about the game and a firm believer that hard work, perseverance and determination can take you anywhere. And after you have finally reached your goals and dreams, remember where you came from because family, friends and community are the foundation. Remember, a smile a wave and some encouragement can go a long way.

Play hockey with all the speed, skill and determination that you can muster and when that is exhausted, continue to play with your heart. That is all you can ask of yourself. “When you focus on the journey, the end goal is not so far away”.

The values and attributes most reflected or exemplified by that player recommended for the award include:

-Hard work and good work ethic

-Teamwork

-Leadership (on and off the ice)

-Sportsmanship

-Perseverance and determination

-Community service / volunteerism

-Scholastic achievement

“Caleb’s dedication to the sport has not gone unnoticed by myself nor many people in the hockey world. This is Caleb’s second season with the Sting and very well could be his last as I imagine he will quickly progress to the AAA stream. Last season, Caleb was an average player, but an above-average personality. In the off-season he worked to hard and so diligently that he arrived at training camp and was instantly identified as the top U13 AA player of the group. Caleb’s accomplishments this season include, but are not limited to, EFHL Regional Conference All-star Team, Hockey Alberta Zone 8 Team-Alberta Winter Games, Sturgeon Sting U13 Scoring Leader, honours student, and an all-around great guy.”

– Head Coach, John Schneider

Outstanding U13 Player Award (Mustang)

Jaxon Strand

The values and attributes most reflected or exemplified by that player recommended for the award should include:

-Hard work and good work ethic

-Teamwork

-Leadership (on and off the ice)

-Sportsmanship

-Perseverance and determination

-Community service / volunteerism

-Scholastic achievement

“Jaxon since the start of the year has exhibited a willingness to learn like no other and always strives to make himself a better player both on and off the ice. More importantly, Jaxon is a fantastic teammate and person. Jaxon is very respectful of his coaches, teammates, referees and the opposition. Jaxon leadership style is done by example and quite honestly is always one of the hardest working players not only during games but more importantly in practice. Jaxon has proven to have an exceptional work ethic on and off the ice. Due to his work ethic and willingness to learn, Jaxon is a relied upon member of his team and his willingness to be a 200 foot player is one of the reasons why the Pee Wee 1 team had such a successful regular season. Jaxon will do anything to help his team get a win. Jaxon displays a love for the game of hockey, works hard during each and every ice time, displays a positive attitude, is a top notch team player, is a very respectful young man and always has that smile that’s lights up the arena. The coaching staff all agree that it has been a pleasure to coach Jaxon this year and more importantly, feel without any doubt exemplifies what the Sturgeon Pee Wee player of the year stands for.”

– Head Coach, Gene Connors

Dacs Jan Mitchell Gray Memorial Award (Sting)

U15 AA Sting – Ryan Rivard

Award is to be presented to the Bantam Rep player whose actions clearly demonstrate:

– Supportive attitude of a team player

– Determination to set an achieved self-directed goals

– Courtesy and diplomacy of sportsmanship

– Encouragement and respectful treatment towards all ages

Outstanding U15 Player Award (Mustang)

Garrett Buhler

The values and attributes most reflected or exemplified by that player recommended for the award should include:

-Hard work and good work ethic

-Teamwork

-Leadership (on and off the ice)

-Sportsmanship

-Perseverance and determination

-Community service / volunteerism

-Scholastic achievement

“Garrett is a great leader on and off the ice. All the players look up to Garrett as their captain and friend. Garrett is always a positive role model on and off the ice. He’s a team leader at all aspects of the game. Garret would be a great pick for this award.”

– Head Coach, Duane Hudec

L to R: SHC President John Schneider, Luke Cust, Tony Arcand and U18 AA Sting Head Coach Greg Northcott

Bradley Arcand Yellowdirt Memorial Award

U18 AA Sting Best Winger – Luke Cust

Bradley Arcand Yellowdirt passed away tragically in a motor vehicle accident March 5th, 1994, at the age of 16 years old. Bradley was in his second year Midget A hockey and was playing for the Morinville Altrac Warriors. He will always be remembered for his determination, power and hustle as a Winger. This award goes to the best Winger at the Midget A level.

“I believe Luke demonstrates every criteria for this award. Luke is leading our team in points and has for most of the season. But the points don’t come easy to him as he spends most of his time taking a beating in front of the net, but it has paid off for Luke. He is a great teammate and a very coachable kid. Luke always puts the team first and wants the best for the team. I think Luke is very deserving of this award.”

– Head Coach, Greg Northcott

L to R: SHC President John Schneider, Rejean Baril, Tony Arcand and U18 AA Sting Head Coach Greg Northcott

Outstanding U18 Sting Player Award

Rejean Baril

“Reggie is the perfect candidate for this award. Reggie wore an A on his jersey for us this season because of his great leadership skills. He was also always one of the first boys dressed and ready for warm up before every game and practice. Always rounding up the team for warmup/dryland. His work ethic in practice is one that the rest of the team follows! Reggie also came and helped me out with hockey camps with no questions asked. He is also a fantastic student!”

L to R: U18 Mustangs Assistant Coach, Jeff Krukowski and Zach Krukowski

Outstanding U18 Player Award (Mustang)

Zach Krukowski

The values and attributes most reflected or exemplified by that player recommended for the award should include:

-Hard work and good work ethic

-Teamwork

-Leadership (on and off the ice)

-Sportsmanship

-Perseverance and determination

-Community service / volunteerism

-Scholastic achievement

“Zach was captain of the team this year and was a true leader both on and off the ice. Zach is an exceptional hard worker and always plays to the best of his abilities. During practice he can be counted on to assist the coaches and ensure the team is on the ice on time and prepared. Zach is an honour student and carried an 88% average last semester. He is currently accepted to Grant MacEwan university. Zach volunteers within the community with school and his church. He has worked with the younger grades at Notre Dame and helped with intramural activities and group leader at his parish. Zach has outstanding potential to be a community leader and a role model for those coming up. He has and continues to be a positive voice for our team and deserves to recognized for his commitment and dedication to this hockey team, this community and future.” –

Ted Peacock, U18 Head Coach

Jeff Richardson Memorial Award

Top Senior/Junior Goaltender

Jeff Richardson, a passionate goalie, passed away at the age of 21 in a motor vehicle accident on February 18, 2005. Jeff played for the Morinville PeeWee and Bantam AA teams, then played AAA for Strathcona and St. Albert. He was then signed by the Junior A Canmore Eagles before an out of town trade brought him home to play for the Jets. He finished his hockey career with the Morinville Junior C club. In honour of Jeff, each year his memorial award is given to the top Junior and Senior goaltenders in SHC.

Top Junior Goaltender – Kody Clark

“Kody has worked hard in practice and kept us competitive in many games. He demonstrated a great attitude throughout the entire season, win or lose.”

– Trevor Long, Head Coach – Atom 3

Top Senior Goaltender – Tyler Swanson

“As one of the U13 Sting AA goaltenders, Ty has been outstanding. He was named to the EFHL U13 AA All-Star team and was the starting goaltender at Roger’s Place for that game. His dedication to the sport is unsurpassed by almost any other player I know of. Additionally, Ty’s ethics and personality are equally impressive. He is also a very good skater and readily participates in all of the team’s skating and passing drills. His attempts to be better at his position and his dedication to the sport and to being a good person should definitely be rewarded with this award.”

– John Schneider, U13 AA Sting Head Coach

Thank you to all of our SHC Coaches who sent in nominations for each of these deserving players!