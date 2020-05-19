Fort Saskatchewan RCMP’s rural patrols lead to cocaine seizure

submitted by Fort Saskatchewan RCMP

On May 14, 2020 while conducting proactive patrols in Lamont County members of the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP conducted a traffic stop after witnessing a vehicle swerving in its driving lane.

Subsequent to the traffic stop, members identified the vehicle occupants and entered into a drug investigation. Police learned that the male driver was breaching release order conditions in relation to a previous charge. The driver, a 20-year-old male, a 20-year-old male passenger and 19-year-old female passengers were arrested.

A search incidental to arrest was completed and the following items were seized: Over 8 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of hashish, 9.6 grams of cannabis, Xanax tablets, a small amount of methamphetamine, a digital scale and drug paraphernalia.

As a result of the investigation, the vehicle driver was issued a 24-hour driving suspension and issued several violation tickets. All three individuals from Lamont, Alberta are also facing numerous charges including:

· Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking

· Possession of a Controlled Substance

· Resist/Obstruct Peace Officer

· Fail to Comply with Release Order

ADVERTISEMENT

All three accused were released from custody on conditions and are set to appear in Fort Saskatchewan Provincial Court on August 20, 2020.

Editor’s Notes: Names of the accused were not provided by Fort Saskatchewan RCMP