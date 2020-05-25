What’s Cooking?: Family fiesta with mushroom enchiladas

(NC) This dish a great beginner recipe for those new to the kitchen and Mexican cuisine. More “Tex Mex” than Mexican, it’s easy to make and can be filled with a variety of ingredients.

An enchilada is a tortilla rolled around a filling, covered with a savoury sauce, sprinkled generously with cheese and baked – impossible not to love. This recipe features chicken and sliced local mushrooms that add a robust meaty flavour that to this appetizing dish.

Below is a step-by-step guide on how to make these mouth-watering enchiladas.

Mushroom Enchiladas

Prep time: 25 minutes

Cook time: 40 minutes

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients:

2 onions, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 cups (500 mL) sliced crimini or white Canadian mushrooms

2 tbsp (25 m L) vegetable oil

2 tsp (10 mL) chili powder

½ tsp (2 mL) each dried oregano and salt

2 cups (500 mL) cooked chicken, diced

2 cups (500 mL) shredded cheddar cheese

1/3 cup (75 mL) low-fat sour cream

2 cups (500 mL) mild or medium taco sauce

10 medium flour tortillas

Directions:

In large skillet, cook onions, garlic and mushrooms in oil over medium-high heat, stirring frequently until softened; about 5 minutes. Add chili powder, oregano and salt; cook for 15 seconds. Remove from heat. Stir in chicken, ¾ cup (175 mL) of cheese and sour cream; mix well.

Spread ¾ cup (175 mL) of the taco sauce in 13×9-inch (3 L) baking dish. Spread about ¼ cup (50 mL) filling down centre of each tortilla; roll up, folding in ends.

Place seam-side down in dish. Spread remaining taco sauce over top; sprinkle with remaining cheese. (Recipe can be prepared to this point, covered and refrigerated for up to 8 hours. Let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes before baking.)

Cover and bake in 350°F (180°C) oven for 25 to 30 minutes or until heated through.