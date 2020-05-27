Council Briefs: Council to consider pay cut, new bylaw on manufactured houses

by Colin Smith

COUNCIL TO DEBATE PAY CUT

Councillor Stephen Dafoe has given notice of a motion that would see Morinville Council cut its pay for the rest of the year.

Notice was put on the agenda of Council’s May 26 regular meeting and will be debated on June 9.

The wording of the notice reads:

“At the June 9 regular meeting of Council I will move the following motion:

“That Morinville Town Council consider a 5% rollback to their honorarium effective July 1 to December 31, 2020.”

MANUFACTURED HOME TAX BYLAW

The way that manufactured homes are taxed in Morinville will change if a new bylaw is passed.

The Taxation of Designated Mobile Homes Bylaw was given first reading by Town Council at its meeting Tuesday.

Property tax assessments and notices are distributed to both the registered landowners of Morinville’s two manufactured home communities, Meadows of Morinville and Morinville Estates, and the registered owners of the homes.

The new bylaw will allow the assessment of the manufactured home community owner for the property taxes on both the land and the manufactured homes.

This method of taxation, described as “a best-practice mechanism which is commonly adopted by municipalities in Alberta,” including Vegreville, St. Paul, Westlock and Lac La Biche.

It is intended to minimize and potentially eliminate tax arrears (almost 20% in the case of one community, zero in the other) and reduce administration time.

Corporate Services Director Shawna Jason told Council she spoke to the owners of the two manufactured home communities and they are opposed to the bylaw.

First reading was passed by a vote of six to one, with Councillor Stephen Dafoe opposed.

The bylaw would come into effect at least twelve months after its passage.

PERRAS PLACE LAND SALE MOTION WITHDRAWN

A potential sale of the former site of Perras Place is off the table.

On Tuesday Council rescinded a motion directing the Administration to negotiate a sale agreement for the municipally-owned land at 10113-100 Avenue.

Earlier this year a developer approached the Administration with a proposal to construct a 4,000-square-foot building on the site just east of Town Hall.

The developer and investors have decided the timing is not right for the purchase.

Built in 1903, Perras Place was a former home that later housed the Morniville Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Information Centre. It was demolished in 2017. The development of a park on the site has been discussed.