St. Albert RCMP investigating assault on a woman after social media allegations

by Morinville News Staff

Allegations on social media has lead to the St. Albert RCMP initiating an assault investigation regarding a a female in her 20s was allegedly assaulted.

Police say the woman was walking in a wilderness area by Servus Place, believed to be River Lot 56, although it could have been in any wooded area along Red Willow Park. Initial information provided to police states a male wearing a white hoodie and possibly a mask, tried to choke the female.

RCMP believe this is an isolated incident and say they are continuing to liaise with the family of the victim. They are seeking the public’s assistance in any information to help identify the individual involved.

St. Albert RCMP also encourage citizens to report any criminal occurrences and/or suspicious behaviours directly to them to investigate.

Although the investigation is in it’s early stages, St. Albert RCMP want citizens to be aware of their surroundings when walking alone and follow a few safety tips:

• Walk with confidence

• Trust your instincts

• Avoid walking alone at night

• Let family/friends know where you are going (your route)

• Carry a noise/personal safety device (eg. whistle)

• Avoid carrying lots of items

• Walk along clear pathways and do not stray off

• Wear good footwear

• Carry a cell phone if possible

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Albert RCMP Detachment at 780-458-7700 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play.