Ag for Life offering Virtual Juniors Garden Club

Agriculture for Life (Ag for Life), an organization dedicated to educating Albertans about agriculture, food, farming and safety, has partnered with Calgary Horticultural Society to offer the Juniors Garden Club. The club is a virtual program aiming to continue education by encouraging children to explore, learn new skills and build confidence by growing their own food.

The 14-week program started May 27th. Ag for Life says the program includes many hands-on activities and specially tailored recipes for children 8 – 12 that teach youth the techniques of growing food in small spaces while using gardening and food activities to support learning objectives.

Ag for Life says healthy eating and food security are becoming increasingly important. As such, gardening gives children a chance to learn an important life skill, one that is often overlooked in standard school curriculums.

“Children are curious by nature and we hope to further encourage this curiosity and wonder by offering the Juniors Garden Club. We are excited to have partnered with our friends at the Calgary Horticultural Society to create a program that is educational, empowering and most importantly fun for the kids,” said Agriculture for Life CEO Luree Williamson.

For more information on the Juniors Garden Club and to register visit www.agricultureforlife.ca. Keep an eye out on Ag for Life Facebook, Instagram and their website for program updates this spring and summer.