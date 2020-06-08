Area seniors celebrated with a parade

by Lucie Roy

The Appreciation Parade for Seniors’ Week took place Saturday 6 June in Legal, Morinville, Villeneuve, Bon Accord, Gibbons and Redwater.

Sturgeon County Council and other elected officials of the region, along with Hon. Dale Nally, MLA Morinville-St Albert drove by local Senior facilities in parade style.

In Morinville, the meeting place was at the Fire Station.

The parade, lead by Emergency Response vehicles, went by Aspen House, Heritage Place Lodge and the Lion’s Manor.

At Heritage Place, some residents watched from inside while others braved the rain anxiously awaiting the convoy of vehicles.

Cars and Pets in Villeneuve

A parade of vehicles and a walk by pet parade greeted seniors at the West Country Hearth in Villeneuve on Saturday.

Sturgeon County Council, along with other elected officials of the region, Hon Dale Nally, MLA Morinville-St Albert and Shane Getson, MLA Lac St Anne-Parkland were lead by emergency response vehicles at the retirement home.

The Appreciation Parade for Seniors’ Week had residents, some watching from inside and some outside smiling and waving.

The Pet Parade followed with families taking their dogs for a walk to meet the seniors.

Pet Parade event organizers Sturgeon County Community Program Coordinator Ruth Kieser and Community Programmer Jessica Barker guided the Doyle and Kelly families through the route.

The parade also visited Legal, Gibbons and Bon Accord.