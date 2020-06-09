Police have busy weekend nabbing impaired drivers in Fort Saskatchewan

submitted by Fort Saskatchewan RCMP

1) On June 5, 2020 at 11:16 pm, while conducting pro-active patrols in Fort Saskatchewan, Member’s of the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP conducted a traffic stop after observing a vehicle swerve through an intersection at a high rate of speed. A subsequent mandatory alcohol screening demand was issued to the driver and after a ‘Failed’ test result was received the driver was arrested for Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle. The driver was transported to the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP Detachment and two breath samples found to be twice the legal limit of .08 were obtained.

The 32-year-old male was released from custody with a court date of August 20, 2020 in Fort Saskatchewan.

2) On June 6, 2020 at 11:24 pm, while conducting pro-active patrols in Lamont County, Member’s of the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP conducted a traffic stop after observing a vehicle unable to maintain the centre of its driving lane. A subsequent mandatory alcohol screening demand was issued to the driver and after a ‘Failed’ test result was received the driver was arrested for Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle. The driver was transported to the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP Detachment and two breath samples found to be three times the legal limit of .08 were obtained.

The 32-year-old male was released from custody with a court date of September 24, 2020 in Fort Saskatchewan.

3) On June 7, 2020 at 2:00 am, the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP responded to reports of an impaired driver on 101 Street in Fort Saskatchewan. Police located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop during which a mandatory alcohol screening demand was issued to the driver. Subsequent to the demand a roadside screening device was administered and after a “Failed” test result was received the driver was arrested for Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle. The driver was transported to the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP Detachment where two breath samples found to be over the legal limit of .08 were obtained.

The 18-year-old male was released from custody with a court date of September 24, 2020 in Fort Saskatchewan.

ADVERTISEMENT



4) On June 7, 2020 at 4:21 am, the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP responded to reports of an impaired driver at 99 Avenue and 101 Street in Fort Saskatchewan. Police located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop at which time the driver was found to be grossly intoxicated. He refused to provide samples of his breath and was also found to be driving while prohibited. As a result, Landy Shirt-Lightning was arrested and is charged with Failing to Provide a Breath Sample, Operation while Prohibited and Fail to Comply with Release Order

Shirt-Lightning was remanded into custody following a Judicial Hearing and is set to appear in Fort Saskatchewan Provincial Court on June 11, 2020.

The Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are committed to visible and pro-active traffic enforcement as Impaired Driving continues to be the number one cause of criminal related deaths in Canada, despite being a preventable occurrence. By planning ahead and reporting any suspected impaired drivers to police, you can play a role in keeping our roads safe.