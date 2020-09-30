Morinville man among 26 charged with child pornography offences

A Morinville Man is among 26 charged across the province in a child sexual exploitation investigation.

Alberta Law Enforcement Responce Teams (ALERT’s) Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) investigation ran between June 20 and Sept. 17, resulting in 26 suspects from 14 communities being charged with 63 offences. Most of the arrests resulted from investigative referrals from the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Crime Centre. That centre works with internet and social media providers to track and investigate instances of online child sexual exploitation.

Twenty-one-year-old Brock Hann of Morinville was charged with possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, and assualt causing bodily harm.

“In Alberta, those who participate in the exploitation of children will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The Government of Alberta will ensure our law enforcement has the tools and resources to track down child predators and bring them to justice,” said Kaycee Madu, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General in an Alert media release Wednesday afternoon. “On behalf of all law-abiding Albertans, I thank ALERT and the law enforcement organizations across the province that worked tirelessly to arrest and charge these criminals. Alberta’s justice system is here for all Albertans, especially for children victimized by sexual predators.”

Alert said there is “no definitive link between the suspects other than the nature of offences allegedly committed.”

All 26 were charged with at least one child pornography offence.

A list of the accused is below. Details on their charges can be found on the Alert website.