St. Albert RCMP seize firearms and arrest one male

submitted by St. Albert RCMP

On September 23, 2020, at approximately 11:00 p.m., a St. Albert General Duty member was conducting patrols in the Century Casino parking lot and observed a Ford Explorer parked in an unlit area of the property with a male occupant in the driver’s seat. The RCMP member went to investigate and determined the vehicle was stolen.

The male driver was arrested and identified as Wesley Aubichon (36) of Edmonton. Inside the vehicle, the police noticed in plain view a lot of new household items still in boxes along with ammunition for a shot gun. The registered owner of the vehicle indicated that none of the property inside the vehicle was theirs and asked police to remove & secure all the items before they took the vehicle home that night.

Police emptied the contents from the vehicle, while doing so, located the following:

Remington 12 Gauge 870 Shotgun (loaded)

3 Huntgroup Arms Shotguns

Ranger Shotgun

Ammunition

Metal Baton

Drugs (believed to be Heroin)

Jewelry

Canadian Currency

Security Safe

Numerous Electronic/Household Goods

Audio Equipment

Numerous Cell/Mobile Phones

Police Equipment/Tactical Vest

Numerous sets of keys

Drug Paraphernalia

Buck Knife

Tools

Wesley Aubichon was charged with the following Criminal Code offenses:

Possession of Weapon For Dangerous Purpose X 1

Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm With Ammunition X 1

Unauthorized Possession In Motor Vehicle X 2

Possession Contrary To Mandatory Prohibition Order X 2

Unauthorized Possession of Firearm X 1

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime X 1

Possession of Break-In Instrument X 1

Wesley Aubichon was also charged with:

Possession of Body Armour Without a Valid Permit X 1 (Body Armour Control Act)

Possession of Controlled Substance X 1 (Controlled Drugs and Substances Act)

Following a Judicial Hearing, Wesley Aubichon was remanded into custody and appeared in St. Albert Provincial Court on Sept 28, 2020, where bail was denied. His next court appearance is on October 19, 2020 (St. Albert Provincial Court).