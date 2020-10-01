Cando opens Sturgeon County rail terminal

– submitted photo

by Stephen Dafoe

A new terminal providing additional rail capacity to Alberta’s Industrial Heartland has officially opened. Cando Rail Services announced Thursday the opening of Phase 1 of the Cando Sturgeon Terminal,located directly west of the CN Beamer Spur. The terminal, serviced by CN, can store up to 1,900 railcars in a loop-track system.

“This is a very exciting day for Cando Rail Services and our partners. The project has been an extremely collaborative effort and we would like to sincerely thank everyone that has played a role,” said Cando Rail Services President & CEO Brian Cornick in a media release Thursday. “Now we look forward to providing access to increased transportation and logistics solutions at this key industrial hub of the country.”

Sturgeon County Mayor Alanna Hnatiw said the County is thrilled Cando Rail Services chose to invest in Sturgeon County. “Companies in Alberta’s Industrial Heartland rely on high quality rail infrastructure to access global markets,” Hnatiw said. “The Cando Sturgeon Terminal is a tremendous benefit to Sturgeon County and will improve supply chain management throughout the Heartland.”

Cando’s terminal will operate railcar staging and storage seven days per week. This will include unit-train storage capability, for short or long-term, loaded or empty railcars, as well as various value-added services.

An official grand opening will take place in the spring of 2021.