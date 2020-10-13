Morinville RCMP investigate double fatality

submitted by Morinville RCMP

The RCMP continue to investigate a serious collision which occurred on October 11, 2020 and resulted in the death of two adults.

At 4:58 p.m., the RCMP responded to the collision at the intersection of Highways 651 and 803. Preliminary indications are that a car travelling south on Highway 803 collided with an SUV travelling east on Highway 651.

There were four occupants in the car. Despite efforts from witnesses on scene, two adults were determined to have died at the collision scene. Two young children, a 6-year-old girl and 4-year-old boy in the car were transported to an area hospital.

The driver and passenger of the SUV attended a hospital to have non life-threatening injuries examined.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the collision scene to conduct an examination. Traffic on the highway was diverted for several hours while the RCMP and tow operators completed their work.

The collision remains under investigation and no further updates are anticipated.