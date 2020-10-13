OperationImpact2020 results in 2870 tickets over Thanksgiving weekend

submitted by Alberta RCMP

This Thanksgiving long weekend, police forces across Canada led #OperationImpact2020, an initiative organized by the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police to encourage safe driving behaviours.

Between Oct. 9-12, there were five fatalities and 207 motor vehicle collisions in Alberta RCMP jurisdictions.

Alberta RCMP members patrolled provincial roads and highways, issuing a total of 2,870 traffic safety tickets including 1,914 speeding charges, 27 excessive speeding charges (more than 50 km/h over the posted limit), 83 driving without a seatbelt charges, 96 impaired driving charges, and 71 distracted driving charges.

Thanks to the help of Albertans, the RCMP received 104 calls from the public notifying them of dangerous or suspected impaired drivers on our roadways. Fifteen of these reports were confirmed to be impaired drivers and resulted in charges being laid.

