Notice: Town alters Lite Up the Nite Festival following provincial changes

submitted by the Town of Morinville

Yesterday afternoon Premier Jason Kenney, and Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, announced that effective immediately, a State of Public Health Emergency was declared in response to COVID-19 cases continuing to rise across Alberta. The new measures are in effect from November 24 for at least three weeks, and do have impacts on the Lite Up the Nite Christmas Festival planned this weekend.

Event changes or cancellations include:

Fill-A-Bus – CANCELLED. Non-perishable food items can be donated in drop boxes at No Frills and Sobeys

Santa & Guests Neighbourhood Tour – CANCELLED

Take and Make Christmas Tree Ornament Pick Up – CHANGED. Public can pick up bags at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre (9502-100 Avenue) starting November 25 between 5 & 7 p.m.

and November 26 to 27 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Bags are also available for pickup at the Musée Morinville Museum (10050-101 Street) between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. November 25 to 28 (while quantities last).

Activities and events that are still planned include:

Santa & Mrs. Claus Pajama Design Contest

Holiday Décor Contest

An Old Fashioned Christmas

Cozy Christmas Story Time

Virtual Lite Up the Park

Puck Drop

We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we navigate the new restrictions and in seeking new ways to celebrate the upcoming holiday season.

Complete details regarding events and activities can be found at calendar.morinville.ca