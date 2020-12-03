What’s Cooking?: Gourmet snack ideas for those with a sweet tooth

(NC) We all find ourselves craving sweets from time to time. Chances are when you want to indulge, it’s usually on a decadent cake or chocolate bar. Instead of spending money on a store-bought treat, why not enjoy the taste of indulgence right at home?

This gourmet snack idea won’t break the bank and is sure to impress your family. A fun take on cheesecake, it combines toffee, sweet and salty kettlecorn popcorn and chocolate for an easy-to-eat dessert. You still get the rich and creamy texture like you would from a cheesecake but with an added crunch from the popcorn.

Popcorn-Coated Cheesecake on a Stick:

Prep time: 20 minutes
Serves: 8

Ingredients:

  • 8 slices large prepared frozen cheesecake
  • 1 bag (220 g) Orville Redenbacher sweet and salty ready-to-eat kettlecorn, coarsely chopped
  • 1 cup (250 mL) sponge toffee pieces
  • 1 lb (450 g) dark chocolate, melted

Directions:

  1. Skewer widest end of each cheesecake slice with an ice pop or wooden craft stick; freeze until firm.
  2. In shallow dish, stir together kettle corn and sponge toffee. Place melted chocolate in bowl; dip each cheesecake slice into melted chocolate, shaking any excess chocolate back into bowl. Coat in popcorn mixture.
  3. Transfer to parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Freeze for about 10 minutes or until chocolate hardens.
