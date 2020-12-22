Second shipment of Pfizer vaccine arrives in Alberta

by Stephen Dafoe

A second shipment of 25,350 doses of the Pfizer vaccine has arrived in Alberta, destined for health-care and long-term care workers throughout the province. Of the new shipment, 6,825 vaccine doses each will be sent to Calgary and Edmonton and Red Deer will receive 1,950. Another 975 doses will go to sites in Brooks, Camrose, Drumheller, Edson, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Lethbridge, Medicine Hat, Pincher Creek and St. Paul.

“This is just the beginning of immunization in our province – but we’re off to a strong start,” said Premier Jason Kenney in a media release Tuesday. “We have been ready to receive and administer vaccine since day one – and we will be ready to safely and quickly distribute all future doses into the arms of Albertans.”

The second shipent comes eight days after Alberta received its first on Dec. 14. To date, 3,074 health-care workers have received their first shots. Respiratory therapists, intensive care physicians and staff, and long-term care and designated supportive living facility workers across Alberta are in the first phase of vaccine recipients.

Localized numbers as of Tuesday’s update are 85 cases in Morinville and 96 cases in Sturgeon County. Morinville has four new cases, eight recoveries, for a total of 85 active cases. Sturgeon County has three new cases, twom ore recoveries for a total of 96 active cases.

For complete details on provincial numbers including total active cases, recoveries, lab testing data and comorbidities, visit https://www.alberta.ca/stats/covid-19-alberta-statistics.htm

PLEASE NOTE: As we are closed from Dec. 23 – Jan. 4 inclusive, we will not be providing daily updates of localized numbers after today.