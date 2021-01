Estate of Donna McPherson who died on October 17, 2020

If you have a claim against this estate, you must file your claim by February 18, 2021 with Brian McPherson at 9452 – 216 Street, Edmonton, Alberta, T5T 1M9 and provide details of your claim. If you do not file by the date above, the estate property can lawfully be distributed without regard to any claim you may have.