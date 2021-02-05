Morinville affordable housing project now open

Paul Krauskopf Court, named after Morinville resident and Mayor Paul Krauskopf has officially opened, providing residents with access to below-market rental housing. Tenants began moving in on Feb. 1.

The 32-unit building is also Morinville’s first net-zero housing development, meaning it creates as much energy as it needs. The building uses solar power to reduce utility costs, keeping rent affordable long term.

“I am so pleased Morinville residents now have access to sustainable affordable housing right in their community. This project is a great example of how we can lean on partnerships to provide more flexible, fair, and inclusive housing options,” said Josephine Pon, Minister of Seniors and Housing.

Morinville-St. Albert MLA Dale Naly was also pleased to learn some residents in Morinville will have a new, state-of-the-art, affordable place to call home.

“The fact that the housing complex is also Morinville’s first net-zero housing development is also a significant milestone for the community, and sets the standard on how to achieve an exceptionally high level of energy efficiency,” Naly said. “I want to commend all of the involved stakeholders for their contributions to the project including the federal government via the CMHC and my colleagues in the Alberta government, and wish all of the residents best wishes as they move into their new homes in the near future.”

Morinville Mayor Barry Turner said he was extremely proud of the state-of-the-art facility.

“[I] believe Mr. Krauskopf would be proud to have his name associated with the facility,” Turner said. “Mr. Krauskopf was a lifelong resident of Morinville, and his compassion for and commitment to the community showed through the many things he was involved in, including his professional achievements, volunteerism and personal relationships. We look forward to Paul Krauskopf Court opening and welcoming new residents to Morinville.”

Paul Krauskopf Court, located north of the cemetery on 100 Street is operated by Homeland Housing.

A Morinville native, Krauskopf was first elected to Town Council in 1998. He was appointed mayor in 2012 during his fifth term.

Krauskopf was also a program assistant in Special Education for the Sturgeon School Division, and was active in many volunteer capacities, including serving as the deputy chief of the Morinville Fire Department.

Diagnosed with cancer in 2010, he continued to serve on Council until his death in 2013.