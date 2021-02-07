What’s Cooking: Warm up this winter with a cozy beverage

(NC) Need something exciting to sip when you come out of the cold? Swap out the hot chocolate for this sweet treat with heat instead.

Golden milk is a traditional Indian hot beverage considered by many to have soothing properties. Simple ingredients combined with ultrafiltered Canadian milk makes for a creamy and delicious version of this traditional drink at home.

This easy and nutritious version was created by food expert and blogger Vijaya Selvaraju and it’s perfect for the colder months. Using Fairlife milk only adds to the nutritional benefits of the other ingredients because it has 50 per cent less sugar and 50 per cent more protein than regular milk and is made from 100 per cent Canadian milk.

Golden Milk

Prep time: 5 minutes

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

2 cups Fairlife 2 per cent ultrafiltered milk

1/2 tsp turmeric

1/2 tsp ground black pepper

3 tbsp honey

Directions: