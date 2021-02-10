Letter: Secure funding for Alberta Agricultural Societies

Agricultural Societies serve and support our rural communities and are a rich part of Alberta’s history. They provide services such as community centres, ball diamonds, rodeo grounds, curling rinks, skating rinks and so much more.

Each year they receive a provincial base grant and an additional operating grant for events at their facilities. As a result of COVID-19, most of these events did not happen, which is why Agriculture and Forestry changed the 2021-2022 funding formula and has expedited the grant process. Alberta’s government will still provide an additional operating grant by calculating the previous five-year average funding per organization.

Agricultural Societies will use a streamlined form to apply, resulting in significant savings of both time and resources. Grants will be processed this spring, starting in May, to get these much-needed funds out to dedicated volunteers across the province.

The 283 primary Agricultural Societies will each receive their $17,500 base grant, plus the new five-year average variable operating grant.

The 7 regional Agricultural Societies will each receive their $298,853 base grant, plus the new five-year average variable operating grant which is up to a maximum of $100,000.

Click The Video To Learn About Crusher's Supplements

As Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, I’m proud to recognize our hard working volunteers that make Agricultural Societies work. Your determination keeps Albertans connected to agriculture and promotes the true values of rural Alberta: hard work, determination and community.

Devin Dreeshen, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry