St. Albert RCMP investigate robbery at Shoppers Drug Mart

submitted by St. Albert RCMP

On February 10, 2021 at approximately 7:05 p.m. three unknown males entered Shoppers Drug Mart on St. Albert Trail and McKinney Avenue and proceeded to the pharmacy where they demanded prescription medication. The culprits left the store with an undisclosed amount of pharmaceuticals and ran towards Liberton Drive.

St. Albert RCMP responded to the scene, along with RCMP Police Dog Services (PDS) but the suspects were not located. The three male suspects are described as:

• Caucasian

• In their 20’s

• Approximately 5’10”

• Dressed all in dark clothing

• Black masks

The investigation is still in its early stages and St. Albert General Investigation Section (GIS) is assisting.

Anyone who has information on this Robbery or any crime is asked to contact the St. Albert RCMP Detachment at 780-458-7700 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play.