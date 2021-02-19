Morinville Fire Department attends early morning storage warehouse fire

submitted by Town of Morinville

Morinville Fire Department was called to a storage warehouse fire at 87 Avenue and 98 Street at 3:46 a.m. Friday, February 19, 2021.

Twenty-two Morinville firefighters responded, with the first vehicle on site at 3:56 a.m. The fire was reported by a passing driver.

The building was unoccupied at the time and no injuries have been reported. Damage was contained to the loading dock.

Fire crews remained on scene until 9:48 a.m. Additional support was provided by Gibbons Fire Department, Sturgeon County Fire Department (Legal), Morinville RCMP and Alberta Health Services.

The investigation is in progress. No further updates will be provided.