Morinville Fire Department attends early morning storage warehouse fire

submitted by Town of Morinville
Morinville Fire Department was called to a storage warehouse fire at 87 Avenue and 98 Street at 3:46 a.m. Friday, February 19, 2021.
Twenty-two Morinville firefighters responded, with the first vehicle on site at 3:56 a.m. The fire was reported by a passing driver.
The building was unoccupied at the time and no injuries have been reported. Damage was contained to the loading dock.
Fire crews remained on scene until 9:48 a.m. Additional support was provided by Gibbons Fire Department, Sturgeon County Fire Department (Legal), Morinville RCMP and Alberta Health Services.
The investigation is in progress. No further updates will be provided.
