County’s annual contribution to Morinville rec costs to increase to $834,000

Sturgeon County Council approved recreational cost-sharing agreements with the five urban municipalities within its borders at the Mar. 23 meeting.

“Sturgeon County and the towns within its boundaries have a long-standing partnership on the delivery of intermunicipal recreation services,” the County’s request for decision read, nothing the most recent Recreation Cost Sharing Agreement between the County and the towns expired Dec. 31, 2020.

The new agreement is conditional on the Town of Morinville providing annual reporting on expenditures, Sturgeon County will provide the Town of Morinville with $784,724 in 2021. That number will rise annually by the consumer price index (CPI) or 2%, whichever is greater.

The County will also contribute to Capital Replacement Reserve Contributions for the years 2021 – 2025. According to the agreement, included in the County’s Mar. 23 agenda, both parties agree to each contribute $50,000 annually to the Capital Replacement Reserve.

“The Town shall maintain control over the Capital Replacement Reserve account and will provide annual reporting on expenditures, per Section 7(3) of this Agreement,” the document reads.

Agreements were also approved for Bon Accord, Gibbons, Redwater and Legal.

For 2021 Bon Accord will receive $248,522, Gibbons $304,955, Legal $249,607, and Redwater $282,165.

All agreements with the smaller towns run from 2021 to 2025 with an annual increase of 2% or CPI, whichever is greater. Each town will also get a $50,000 contribution to capital replacement costs.

The previous NDP government required all municipalities that border one another to have inter-municipal collaborative frameworks (ICF) established with one another.