Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit investigate suspicious death in Sturgeon County

submitted by Alberta RCMP

On April 6, 2021 at 12:10 a.m., Morinville Detachment members responded to complaint of a suspicious death where human remains were located in a burnt vehicle in the area of Range Road 242 (66 Street) just south of Township Road 542 in Sturgeon County.

The death has been deemed suspicious and the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit is now investigating with the assistance from the RCMP Forensic Identification Unit, the Morinville RCMP General Investigation Section and the Office of the Fire Investigator.

An autopsy has been ordered and will be conducted later this week by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The cause of death has not yet been determined.

The RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance and would like to speak with anyone who were in the area of 66 Street between Anthony Henday and Valour Avenue on Monday, April 5, 2021, between 10:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.

In addition, the RCMP is looking for any dash camera footage, or information on suspicious vehicles and/or persons that may have been in the area at that time.

Please contact the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.