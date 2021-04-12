Bright, bold and refreshing summer salad with unexpected ingredients

(NC) Trade in your “meh” greens for avocado, fennel and orange in this salad with a crunchy and zingy dressing that guarantees excitement to counter palate fatigue. The lean dressing will complement this refreshing and salad seamlessly, making it perfect for a lunch on the go or with summer barbecues.

Fennel, Orange and Avocado Salad
Prep time: 30 minutes
Cook time: 5 minutes
Serves: 4

Ingredients:

  • 1 fennel bulb, thinly sliced
  • 2 oranges, peeled with a knife and sliced
  • 2 avocados from Mexico, peeled, pitted and sliced
  • 60 mL (¼ cup) basil leaves, chopped
  • 60 mL (¼ cup) chives, minced
  • 60 mL (¼ cup) toasted pumpkin seeds, chopped
  • 30 mL (2 tbsp) olive oil
  • Zest of 1 lemon
  • Salt and pepper
  • Labneh or thick yogurt (for garnish)

Lemon and grainy mustard vinaigrette

  • 60 mL (¼ cup) olive oil
  • 15 mL (1 tbsp) grainy mustard
  • Zest and juice of 1 lemon
  • Salt and pepper

Preparation

  1. For the vinaigrette, mix ingredients and season with salt and pepper.
  2. Mix basil, chives, pumpkin seeds, olive oil and lemon zest and season with salt and pepper.
  3. Arrange oranges, fennel and avocado slices on a serving plate. Drizzle with lemon and grainy mustard vinaigrette, garnish with dollops of labneh or strained yogurt and top with herbs and toasted pumpkin seeds.

Tip: You can also grill the fennel drizzled with olive oil in the oven. Seasoned salt and pepper.

