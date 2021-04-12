Bright, bold and refreshing summer salad with unexpected ingredients

(NC) Trade in your “meh” greens for avocado, fennel and orange in this salad with a crunchy and zingy dressing that guarantees excitement to counter palate fatigue. The lean dressing will complement this refreshing and salad seamlessly, making it perfect for a lunch on the go or with summer barbecues.

Fennel, Orange and Avocado Salad

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 5 minutes

Serves: 4 Ingredients: 1 fennel bulb, thinly sliced

2 oranges, peeled with a knife and sliced

2 avocados from Mexico, peeled, pitted and sliced

60 mL (¼ cup) basil leaves, chopped

60 mL (¼ cup) chives, minced

60 mL (¼ cup) toasted pumpkin seeds, chopped

30 mL (2 tbsp) olive oil

Zest of 1 lemon

Salt and pepper

Labneh or thick yogurt (for garnish) Lemon and grainy mustard vinaigrette 60 mL (¼ cup) olive oil

15 mL (1 tbsp) grainy mustard

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

Salt and pepper Preparation For the vinaigrette, mix ingredients and season with salt and pepper. Mix basil, chives, pumpkin seeds, olive oil and lemon zest and season with salt and pepper. Arrange oranges, fennel and avocado slices on a serving plate. Drizzle with lemon and grainy mustard vinaigrette, garnish with dollops of labneh or strained yogurt and top with herbs and toasted pumpkin seeds. Tip: You can also grill the fennel drizzled with olive oil in the oven. Seasoned salt and pepper.