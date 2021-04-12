Bright, bold and refreshing summer salad with unexpected ingredients

(NC) Trade in your “meh” greens for avocado, fennel and orange in this salad with a crunchy and zingy dressing that guarantees excitement to counter palate fatigue. The lean dressing will complement this refreshing and salad seamlessly, making it perfect for a lunch on the go or with summer barbecues.
Fennel, Orange and Avocado Salad
Prep time: 30 minutes
Cook time: 5 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
- 1 fennel bulb, thinly sliced
- 2 oranges, peeled with a knife and sliced
- 2 avocados from Mexico, peeled, pitted and sliced
- 60 mL (¼ cup) basil leaves, chopped
- 60 mL (¼ cup) chives, minced
- 60 mL (¼ cup) toasted pumpkin seeds, chopped
- 30 mL (2 tbsp) olive oil
- Zest of 1 lemon
- Salt and pepper
- Labneh or thick yogurt (for garnish)
Lemon and grainy mustard vinaigrette
- 60 mL (¼ cup) olive oil
- 15 mL (1 tbsp) grainy mustard
- Zest and juice of 1 lemon
- Salt and pepper
Preparation
- For the vinaigrette, mix ingredients and season with salt and pepper.
- Mix basil, chives, pumpkin seeds, olive oil and lemon zest and season with salt and pepper.
- Arrange oranges, fennel and avocado slices on a serving plate. Drizzle with lemon and grainy mustard vinaigrette, garnish with dollops of labneh or strained yogurt and top with herbs and toasted pumpkin seeds.
Tip: You can also grill the fennel drizzled with olive oil in the oven. Seasoned salt and pepper.
