Tighe family donates $7500 to Rotary’s LAV III Project

Above From Left: Patrick J. Tighe, Patrick D. Tighe, and Jamie Tighe each contributed $2500 towards a $7500 donation to the Rotary Club LAV III Project

submitted by Rotary Club of Morinville

The Tighe family of Sturgeon County presented the Rotary Club of Morinville with a $7500 donation towards the Rotary’s LAV III Project.

The project, now well underway, will see a decommissioned Light Armoured Vehicle (LAV III) monument installed on the Morinville Leisure Center grounds, visible from Highway 642. There will be future access to the site along the walking trails within the Morinville Leisure Center grounds.

The Tighe family are long-term Sturgeon County residents and local business owners. The family has been committed to local community initiatives, including the Bon Accord Veterans’ Memorial Park and the Rotary Memorial LAV III Monument.

“Investing in your local community is the greatest reward people can give,” said Pat Tighe on behalf of the family. “The Tighe family looks at neighbourhood projects like these and others hoping for a happy neighbourhood.”

Patrick J. Tighe, Patrick D. Tighe, and Jamie Tighe each contributed $2500 to make the $7500 donation to sponsor a bench at the monument site.

The Rotary Club of Morinville’s LAV III Monument Program recognizes the Canadian Armed Forces’ service in all conflicts as well as the service of our military past, present and future.

The Morinville LAV III was constructed from pieces of retired LAV IIIs, declared surplus through the Department of National Defence’s (DND) recent LAV III upgrade program.

Even though the vehicle may look as if it is ready to fight from the outside, the LAV IIIs are in a non-functional state. Constructing the programs LAV IIIs will be completed together by volunteers and students.

For more information on the Rotary Club of Morinville’s LAV III Project or to learn more about how you can donate, visit morinvillelav.com.