Sturgeon County spending $4.4 million on roads and drainage

submitted by Sturgeon County

On April 27, Sturgeon County Council approved an additional $4.4 million to repair, reconstruct and maintain several local roadways and address a number of key drainage issues.

With these 27 new road rehabilitation, drainage, engineering and pavement preservation projects approved by Council, the total transportation funding in 2021 is now approximately $50 million.

“Safe and reliable roads are a priority in every part of Sturgeon County,” said Sturgeon County Mayor Alanna Hnatiw. “We are fortunate to be in a position to fund this new work and adding these much-needed projects now makes sense as we can better prioritize, manage and budget for infrastructure development and maintenance, which saves the County money in the long run.”

New projects for the 2021 construction season include:

– A bridge replacement at 54227, Range Road 263

– Drainage Projects in the Township Road 555A area and subdivisions in Sturgeon Valley

– Rehabilitation of a portion of Meadowview Drive

– Additional work on the previously approved Range Road 254 capital project

– Enhanced engineering reports for nine additional projects in 2022

– Pavement preservation treatments in six locations across the County

– Thin-lift overlays in seven locations across the County

In Budget 2021, Sturgeon County invested more than $45 million to build, improve, and maintain local roads and bridges. The additional funds approved at Tuesday’s Council meeting will be allocated from the Road Network Reserve and Drainage Reserve fund.

Sturgeon residents and business can have their say on the upcoming road projects through online information sessions that will be promoted on Sturgeon County’s website, signage throughout the County, and through the local media. Physical letters highlighting projects and engagement opportunities are also sent directly to residents and businesses most affected by upcoming construction.

To find out more about upcoming open houses, to report a road concern, or find out more about current and upcoming road work and closures, visit sturgeoncounty.ca/Roads or download the new mobile app at sturgeoncounty.ca/App.