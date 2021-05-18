Police investigating fatal rollover near Morinville that took life of 16-year-old girl

submitted by Morinville RCMP

On May 17, 2021, at 5:01 p.m., Morinville RCMP received a 911 call of a single-vehicle rollover on Range Road 261 near Highway 633 in Sturgeon County.

Morinville RCMP, St. Albert RCMP, emergency services and fire services attended the scene. A 16-year-old female passenger from St. Albert was pronounced deceased at the scene. The 16-year-old female driver and an additional 16-year-old female passenger, both from St. Albert were assessed by emergency services on the scene and released. The name of the deceased will not be released.

Morinville RCMP, along with the assistance of an RCMP Collision Reconstructionist, are investigating the cause of this fatality.

No further updates are anticipated.