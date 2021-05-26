121 impaired drivers charged over holiday weekend

Alberta RCMP and their enforcement partners removed 121 impaired drivers from Alberta roadways over the Victoria Day long weekend (May 21-24). Half of that number had a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or more.

Sixty-one drivers had Immediate Roadside Sanction (IRS) FAILs for blowing over .08. Of that number, six drivers had their second or third fail occurrence. Another 25 of the 121 had IRS WARNs with blood alcohol concentrations between 0.05 and 0.079. Another 23 drivers, all with GDL licences, were issued suspensions and vehicle seizures due to having blood alcohol concentrations greater than zero.

Albertans made multiple 911 calls over the weekend for impaired drivers with nine calls resulting in impaired driving charges and another motorist getting assistance for a medical emergency.